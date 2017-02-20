The Arc gears up for "Rise & Shine" fundraiser

It's almost that time again for you runners to lace up your sneakers and take off on the track to raise awareness for Mississippians with disabilities.

It's Hattiesburg Clinic's annual "Rise and Shine Half Marathon and 5K."

The annual race raises money for The Arc, a non-profit organization that offers services for those with developmental challenges. Since April 2012, the race has grown every year. To date, the Pine Belt raised about $75,000. The biggest boost came from last year's race racking in $29,000.

"The race is an opportunity for the Arc to be showcased as a vital part of our community. Hopefully, we can reach families who are in need of our services, as well as create community awareness of individuals with disabilities," said Cindy Pennington, Executive Director at The Arc.

The Arc is grateful for the support that even allowed the organization to afford their first full-time program, but it's time to register for that run again!

The sixth annual Rise and Shine race is April 1st at Hattiesburg Clinic's main campus. You may find more information on registration here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

