Habitat for Humanity accepting tornado-damaged property donations

The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity is accepting property donations to build new homes in tornado-damaged areas.

"We always accept donations of property," said Laura Goodwin-Wright, finance, resource development and communications manager for Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity. "We just started advertising because we've been getting some calls about people who had so much damage they're not going to rebuild. I wanted to make sure everyone knew that was an option."

Goodwin-Wright said it is a tax-deductible charitable donation, and the organization will accept both cleared lots or damaged homes that can be restored.

"It's a good opportunity for people who own rentals that they just aren't interested in rebuilding," she said. "It gives them a tax donation, tax deduction, and it gives us properties in neighborhoods where families want to live."

Goodwin-Wright said having properties available in those neighborhoods is especially important for their partner families who work for the non-profit and are then able to choose a lot from its inventory for a new home.

"If we don't have any in the neighborhood where their mother is or family is, then sometimes that's challenging for them to pick something," Goodwin-Wright said. "So it's nice to have a good variety of inventory. We love to get land, so we absolutely are interested in whatever someone has to offer."

The Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity serves Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Jones counties, and Goodwin-Wright said the organization has received two donations already. If you're interested in donating, you can call the office at (601) 582-4663.

