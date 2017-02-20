William Carey students head back to campus

William Carey students are back on campus after the January tornado. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

William Carey students are back on campus after an EF-3 tornado destroyed a majority of the university last month.

"I never expected this to be up and running a month after it happened," said senior, Madison Peyton. "It's been very crazy, unexpecting, but we're William Carey. We’re strong.”

Today marks the first day of William Carey's spring trimester. Last trimester students took classes online or at University of Southern Mississippi's campus. Students say they are back to be in their classrooms.

"With online classes its at your own pace," said Morgan McGrew, sophomore at William Carey. "With classes i feel like you can learn more.”

Workers will start moving furniture and equipment back into dorms, classrooms and faculty and staff offices next week. The University asks that everyone returning to campus stays outside of the fenced areas for safety reasons.

William Carey is hosting a Golf Day fundraiser on March 3rd to raise money for students that lost their belongings in the storm. Register here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.