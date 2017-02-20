UBS, JCJC team up for blood drive

(The following is a press release submitted to WDAM7 from JCJC. For more details, call 601-477-4066 or 601-477-4245.)
Jones County Junior College will hold a community-wide Spring Blood Drive Feb. 27-March 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the P.E. Building.
Members of the community are encouraged to participate in this drive to ensure United Blood Services can help local patients in need.
The local blood supply is low due to the holidays, the ice storm and the recent tornado. This drive is needed for UBS to replenish the low blood supply in our area," explained Beverly Clark, senior donor representative for UBS.
Walk-ins are welcome, but to save time, donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment ahead of time by either registering online or calling. Go online to schedule an appointment at www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code: JCJC) and complete a required history questionnaire to bring to the blood drive, ensuring the visit will go as quickly as possible. To schedule an appointment by phone, call 601-477-4066 or 601-477-4245.
All donors will receive a free t-shirt, and additional prizes will be available for drawings.
