Report: Woman drives stolen tractor 30 miles up Highway 49

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen. On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are investigating a burglary at a Hub City business, where multiple dirt bikes were stolen. On Monday, police responded to Hattiesburg Cycles at 6412 U.S. Highway 49 for an alarm call around 5 a.m.More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing juveniles. Fairade Mitchell, 17, of Heidelberg was last seen on Friday, May 19 wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. Mitchell is a black male, 5'7 and 127 pounds. If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department needs help locating a missing juveniles. Fairade Mitchell, 17, of Heidelberg was last seen on Friday, May 19 wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. Mitchell is a black male, 5'7 and 127 pounds. If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.More >>
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.More >>
On May 21, 2017, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Davenport Road in Northeast Jones County, where a juvenile female reported being touched inappropriately by Joe Sullivan, 34.More >>
On May 21, 2017, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Davenport Road in Northeast Jones County, where a juvenile female reported being touched inappropriately by Joe Sullivan, 34.More >>
The Wayne county sheriff’s department is receiving new guns thanks to several churches in the community.More >>
The Wayne county sheriff’s department is receiving new guns thanks to several churches in the community.More >>