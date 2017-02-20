Report: Woman drives stolen tractor 30 miles up Highway 49

The suspect drove the stolen tractor 30 miles before being apprehended by deputies. Source: Jonathan Moore

A woman has been charged after she allegedly stole and drove a tractor 30 miles up Highway 49 before being apprehended in Forrest County.

According to Forrest County Chief Investigator Nick Calico, around 11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a tractor driving erratically down Highway 49 south.

Calico said deputies made contact with the tractor about a mile south of Southgate Road. The front end loader refused to stop, according to Calico.

Hattiesburg police and Mississippi Highway Patrol were called in to assist.

According to Calico, the tractor turned off of the highway onto Ira Hudson Road. Deputies made several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle with stop sticks.

Shots were fired at the tires and the tractor was successfully disabled on Jervis Mims Road, according to Calico.

The suspect, Megan Andrews, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny.

The tractor was reported stolen to the Wiggins Police Department from Carpenter Pole and Piling. It was driven approximately 30 miles before being stopped.

The vehicle weighed 40,000 pounds, and it was a Caterpillar 9 50G with a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour. The tractor was ten feet wide.

