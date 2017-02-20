Conditions unknown in Hub City four-vehicle accident

At least four cars were involved in a crash Sunday night on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg near Cloverleaf Drive.

A white Chevrolet pick-up truck rear ended a Ford Explorer in the northbound lane a short distance north of the Eddy Street and Cloverleaf Drive intersection.

The other two vehicles involved were behind the pick-up truck. There were also two ambulances at the scene.

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

