Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm today.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

After some dense fog this morning, expect partly cloudy and warm weather today with highs in the lower 80s.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms after midnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday promises to be wet with showers and thunderstorms likely and some of the rain may be heavy at times with highs in the lower 70s.

Drier weather returns to the area by Wednesday and Thursday and slightly cooler air arrives for the weekend.

