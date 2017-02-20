USM Professor Named Chair of Speech-Language-Hearing Medicaid Committee

On May 21, 2017, Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Davenport Road in Northeast Jones County, where a juvenile female reported being touched inappropriately by Joe Sullivan, 34.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with child molestation.
A Pearl River County man is behind bars and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing items from at least three Pine Belt cemeteries.
Jones County Junior College's manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center's conference for educators and industry leaders.
