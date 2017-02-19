Jones Co. family loses home in fire

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A family of five is homeless after their double-wide trailer home burned Saturday evening.

At 6:58 p.m., units from Glade, Powers and M&M Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the requested assistance for manpower and water support from Sandersville and Ovett Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 48 L. L. Strickland Road in the Glade community.

Initial firefighters on scene advised flames were showing and that the home was fully involved. Firefighters acted quickly to extinguish the blaze but unfortunately, fire had consumed most of the structure.

Homeowner Chris Davis said he and his family were not home when the fire started. Although he is unsure of the exact cause of the fire, he speculated that it may have been the result of short circuit in a light.

He also stated that when he and his family arrived at the home, the fire appeared to be underneath the home, as well as in the middle interior of the structure. He immediately ran next door to a neighbor to call 911.

Davis stated that his home was insured but everything he owned was inside, and that he and his family were now homeless.

Thankfully, a nearby family member was able to house them for the night. Davis was also in shock because just last week he had witnessed another home burn and called 911, never thinking that the same would happen to his home.

Davis provided contact information for anyone willing to assist his family with donations, such as clothing, food, and general necessities. To contact the family, please call son Thomas at 601-335-1025.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours extinguishing the blaze and performing overhaul operations.

Emergency personnel on scene included Glade, Powers, M&M, Sandersville and Ovett Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Jones County Sheriff's Department. Dixie Electric was also called to the scene.

