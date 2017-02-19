1 charged, victim identified in Marion Co. homicide

Marion County authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a ditch along U.S. 98 Saturday afternoon. According to Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Singley, a passerby discovered the body in a ditch in East Marion County just before 2 p.m. Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The identify is being withheld at this time pending the ongoing investigatio...More >>
Hattiesburg mayoral candidates have a chance to debate before next month's general election.More >>
If you think the rain is going to stop Laurel residents from celebrating the season finale of Home Town, you are sadly mistaken!More >>
As we once again move into warmer weather, it is worth reminding parents and caregivers to never leave children alone in cars.More >>
The Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association (HHDA) is crafting their to-go cup ordinance with the help of its residents.More >>
