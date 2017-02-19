1 charged, victim identified in Marion Co. homicide

Davis was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with murder. Source: WDAM

One person is in custody, and the victim has been identified in a Marion County homicide.



The victim has been identified as Marcus Christopher, 50, of Columbia according to Marion County authorities.

He was found in a ditch along Wesley Road off U.S. 98 just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.

Christopher's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

After the body was discovered, authorities issued a be on the look out (BOLO) for a white 2004 Cadillac Escalade, believed to be the victims.

That vehicle was located by Marion County Sheriff's Department Capt. Pete Williams just before 10 p.m. at North Park Apartments in Columbia and it was taken for processing as part of the investigation.

Shortly after, John Mark Davis, 37 of Columbia, was taken into custody on Tolar Cutoff by Marion County deputies after residents reported a suspicious male in the area going door to door.

He was transported to the Marion County Sheriff's Department for questioning and was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taking away a motor vehicle.

Members of the 15th Circuit Court District, District Attorney's Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Coroner Norma Williamson assisted with the investigation according to Singley.

The investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information regarding the crime, contact Marion County authorities at 601-736-5051.

