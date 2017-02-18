Pine Belt firefighters, police play football to help Habitat for Humanity

The third annual Habitat Heroes Flag Football Games raised funds for Habitat for Humanity. Photo credit WDAM.

Fire helmets and police handcuffs were exchanged for pigskin Saturday, as some Pine Belt firefighters and police officers squared off on the gridiron for a good cause.

It was all part of the third annual Habitat Heroes Flag Football Games at Hattiesburg High School.

Petal firefighters took on Petal Police while Hub City firefighters battled Hattiesburg Police for bragging rights and funds for the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.

Half of the proceeds were donated to the Greater PInebelt Community Foundation for tornado relief.

"It's just a fun event for us to look forward to and it really does help bring the community out and help us raise money for Habitat for Humanity as well," said Maggie Reynolds, a marketing and outreach intern at the Hattiesburg Area Habitat for Humanity.

About 700 advance tickets were sold for the event.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.