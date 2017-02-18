Hattiesburg Zoo gets medieval at first Renaissance Fest

Children learned about medieval archery during the Hattiesburg Zoo's first Renaissance Festival Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Lots of visitors to the Hattiesburg Zoo donned medieval costumes Saturday, to participate in the facility's first Renaissance Festival.

Zoo staff had lots of activities for families, including candle-making, butter-making and some archery lessons.

There was a raptor show with hawks and owls and lots of hands-on opportunities to interact with animals.

There were also theater performances and knighting ceremonies.

The event continues on Sunday.

