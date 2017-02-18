USM softball drops tough game to Jacksonville State

The University of Southern Mississippi and Jacksonville (Ala.) State University each put the same number of runners on base Saturday afternoon during the Black-and-Gold Softball Invitational.

The difference: The Gamecocks had two of their baserunners cross home, while the Lady Eagles never got a runner to third base.

Third baseman Taylor Sloan tripled home center fielder Emily Woodruff in the top of the fifth inning, and second baseman Anna Chisolm added a solo home run in the seventh as Jacksonville State beat the Lady Eagles 2-0 at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

“That’s a good ball team,” Southern Miss coach Wendy Hogue said. “Jacksonville State is an excellent team. Hats off to them. They got it done.

“We matched them baserunner for baserunner, but they got a couple across the plate and we didn’t do the little things that could have got some runs in.”

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by Southern Miss (4-3), while the Gamecocks (7-1) won their fourth in a row.

Whitney Gillespie (3-1) pitched a complete game, scattering four hits over seven innings, while Southern Miss starter Kim Crowson (3-1) allowed a run on five hits over five innings.

Samantha Robles finished up for the Lady Eagles, allowing a run on one hit over the final two innings.

Southern Miss got singles from second baseman Chase Nelson, designated player Jade Lewis, third baseman Eva Scott and center fielder Rachel Johnson.

Twice, Southern Miss had baserunners at first erased on rare calls, including a leaving-the-base-early out in the second inning and an illegal substitution call in the third inning.

“He thought that I had put in No. 30 into the game, who is Samantha Papp, our other catcher and our home run leader,” Hogue said. “Instead, I had put in Ariel Pollack, No. 13, who runs for us all the time. It was a misunderstanding.”

Chisolm and Woodruff each had two hits for Jacksonville State.

USM will finish a rain-delayed game with Nicholls State at 11 a.m. Sunday, then turn around and play Nicholls in a regularly-scheduled game at noon. The Lady Eagles will close out the tournament against Mississippi Valley State University at 3 p.m. Sunday.

