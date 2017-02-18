William Carey students move back into dorms

Coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagle crew are headed to Biloxi this week for the Conference USA tournament. Before this, though, there was some business to handle in Jackson at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.More >>
A Marin County man was arrested Monday and charged with exploitation of a child. Kevin Boyd Chain, 27, of Foxworth was taken into custody by members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Department after an ongoing investigation over a social media encounter, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Pete Williams.More >>
After a week of clutch performances in the opening round of the NAIA baseball tournament, the next stage awaits William Carey. The Crusaders are in Lewiston, Idaho this week in preparation for their first NAIA World Series appearance since 1978.More >>
