McCarty stifles Northeastern's in USM's 14-1 win

Kirk McCarty allowed two hits through seven innings and the University of Southern Mississippi scored in every inning to claim a 14-1 victory over Northeastern University Saturday afternoon at Taylor Park.

McCarty (1-0), a Preseason All-Conference USA selection, struck out six and walked just one. The junior left-hander also hit a batter, but allowed just four baserunners as the Golden Eagles (2-0) clinched the opening series of the season with consecutive victories Friday and Saturday.

Freshman center fielder Matt Wallner had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, junior third baseman Taylor Braley drove in four runs for a second consecutive game

Red-shirt freshman catcher Bryant Bowen, who hit his first career home run in his first career start, was one of five Golden Eagles to score two runs, including senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux, junior shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd and junior outfielders Mason Irby and Casey Maack.

Sophomore outfielder Hunter Slater drove in three runs and had two hits, as did Braley and second baseman Tracy Hadley.

Southern Miss took a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Northeastern starter Andrew Misiaszek (0-1) on Braley’s two-run single and Wallner’s run-scoring single.

A sacrifice fly by Slater scored one run and Burdeaux scored on a wild pitch give the Golden Eagles a 5-0 after two innings. Southern Miss added single runs in each of the third and fourth innings on Bowen’s solo homer and Wallner bases-loaded walk, respectively.

Slater had an RBI-single in a two-run fifth inning that made the score 9-0 before Matt Guidry’s pinch-hit single in the seventh inning made the score 10-0.

Northeastern scored its lone run off Southern Miss reliever Alex Nelms on a pinch-hit home run by Nick Fanneron to lead off the top of the eighth inning.

The Golden Eagles tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Slater forced in the first when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Braley’s fielder’s choice grounder scored another, with Hadley’s single driving in the third.

The teams will wrap up the three-game series at 1 p.m. Sunday. Freshman right-hander Cody Carroll is expected to debut for the Golden Eagles, while the Huskies are expected to start right-hander Kyle Murphy.

