Fire breaks out at Hub City apartments

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A fire broke out at a Hattiesburg apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

At roughly 4:30 p.m., the Hattiesburg fire department responded to a fire at 815 West Pine Street. The fire was contained to a single unit located on the upper floor. Surrounding units experienced smoke damage, and the unit directly below the one that caught fire sustained heavy water damage.

The cause and location of the fire has yet to be determined. The unit's tenant said he woke up on his couch, saw smoke and called the fire department.

No injuries have been reported, but electricity had to be cut to the entire building due to wire damage. All tenants of the building will be temporarily displaced.

