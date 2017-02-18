1 dead in Marion Co. death investigation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 dead in Marion Co. death investigation

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Marion County authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a ditch along U.S. 98 Saturday afternoon.

According to Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Singley, a passerby discovered the body in a ditch in East Marion County just before 2 p.m.

Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The identify is being withheld at this time pending the ongoing investigation.

A white Cadillac Escalade, which is part of the investigation, was recovered at North Park Apartments in Columbia.

If you have any information, contact Marion County authorities at 601-736-5051.  

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Rooker wins Ferriss Trophy

    Rooker wins Ferriss Trophy

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:25:06 GMT

    Coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagle crew are headed to Biloxi this week for the Conference USA tournament. Before this, though, there was some business to handle in Jackson at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

    More >>

    Coach Scott Berry and his Golden Eagle crew are headed to Biloxi this week for the Conference USA tournament. Before this, though, there was some business to handle in Jackson at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

    More >>

  • NAIA World Series bracket set

    NAIA World Series bracket set

  • C-USA releases bracket for 2017 Baseball Championships

    C-USA releases bracket for 2017 Baseball Championships

    •   
Powered by Frankly