1 dead in Marion Co. death investigation

Marion County authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a ditch along U.S. 98 Saturday afternoon.

According to Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Singley, a passerby discovered the body in a ditch in East Marion County just before 2 p.m.

Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The identify is being withheld at this time pending the ongoing investigation.

A white Cadillac Escalade, which is part of the investigation, was recovered at North Park Apartments in Columbia.

If you have any information, contact Marion County authorities at 601-736-5051.

