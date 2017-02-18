Man dead after motorcycle accident in Lamar County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man dead after motorcycle accident in Lamar County

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A man is dead after a motorcycle accident on Highway 98 in Lamar County Friday evening.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said Richard Brumfield, from Bedford, Texas, crashed his motorcycle into the back of a car on Highway 98 in the Oloh community just after 7 p.m. Friday.   Highway Patrol said Brumfield was ejected from his motorcycle and transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

MHP said a vehicle in the westbound lane of highway 98 was slowing down to make a turn when the motorcycle rear-ended it.

