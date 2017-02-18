Walthall County dispatcher dies in house fire

The Walthall County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of dispatcher Clarence Louge.

According to the Walthall County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Louge passed away in a house fire. Louge worked with the department for the last three years, but had over 20 years experience as a dispatcher.

The post says Louge had "his own personal style of radio talk that could be recognized by any officer who had ever worked with him, keeping officers safe and citizens calm in times of emergency is what Clarence was great at."

"I honestly have no words to express my emotions right now. It's hard losing a good employee, but losing a great friend is something that simply cannot be put into words. He will definitely be missed by those that knew him. The countless number of lives that have been saved just by him answering a phone will never be known. I am praying for his family and those of us that were close friends with him." - Sheriff K. Breland

WDAM 7 has reached out for more details surrounding the house fire. We will update this developing story as soon as new information comes in.

