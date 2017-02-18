Richton's Shooting Star: Scott's scoring speaking volumes

Alyric Scott is a young lady of few words. But when you are putting up 30 points a game, your game is loud enough.

"Oh man she's what makes us go," Richton coach Cedric Smith. "She's what makes us go. We go as far as she takes us. She's one of the best players in the state. And she's one of the best kids in the state. She's one of the kids that you'll root for all the time. And a lot of times we look at the things that she can do well but she can do so many things well. I'm just proud to have her on my team."

Scott's teammates can vouch for this.

"It's enjoyable and she's like the backbone of the team," junior guard Emily Kate Ford said.

This high praise is certainly well deserved. Scott, a 5-11 senior wing, has been doing damage throughout her high school career. And As a result, she will end it having scored over 3,000 points.

In her usual low key way, Scott explains her scoring output.

"I score these points because I need to help my team win and they depend on me each and every game," Scott said. "So I try my best."

Although torching opposing defenses is her calling card, Scott has developed other aspects of her game.

"Well she's always been able to score the ball but now she's getting to the complete game," Smith said. "The game is slowing down for her so now she can see things. She can pick her spots when she wants to score. When she wants to get her teammates involved. She's become a student of the game now.

With the playoffs here, Scott has a few more points to score in hopes of helping the Lady Rebels make a deep run. She'll do it quietly but odds are the box score will speak to you.

"She's the type of player that even though she gets all the accolades and she's in the paper all the time she's still the same ole quiet girl who wants her teammates to do well," Smith said. "She would rather give an assist to a teammate than score herself. So she's that type of person."

For Scott, it's all about the "W". Scoring just so happens to be her role and she does it well.

"I love playing with this team because we work hard every practice," Scott said. "And we just try our best in each game to get a W."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.