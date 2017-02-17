Suspect pleads guilty in 2014 Hub City homicide

A Hattiesburg woman pleaded guilty to her part in a 2014 homicide. Asia Craft entered her plea to accessory after the fact of murder last week.

The judge sentenced her to 20 years with five years of house arrest and probation to serve. Police said Craft was one of five people involved in the shooting death of Johnnie Cooper.

The 20-year-old's body was found in a ditch, submerged in water near William Carey University. A jury found V'Nell Miskell guilty in November 2016.

He was sentenced to life without parole. His brother, Vernell Miskell, pleaded guilty to accessory after in September 2016. He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 to serve.

Pedro Alavares is scheduled to stand trial in May for one count of hindering prosecution.

The Miskells mother, Sandra Smith, was also charged, but her case has been moved to inactive.

