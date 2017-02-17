High-risk search warrant in Hub City lands 2 behind bars

A Hub City man has been charged after a drug bust in Hattiesburg.

Jonathan Magee, 48, has been charged with trafficking in controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance(marijuana), possession of a controlled substance(ecstasy), and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Magee is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

Members of the 12th Net Narcotics, DEA Task Force, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department served the warrant Friday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Park Avenue.

“This has been an ongoing investigation and there were about three ounces of powder cocaine, one pound of marijuana and three firearms recovered in the search warrant,” Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Nick Calico said.

Another person was taken into custody for questioning during the bust, but was later released without being charged.

