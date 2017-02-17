2nd suspect charged in Marion Co. homicide, charges added

A Feb. 10 homicide in Marion County that landed one person behind bars has now led to additional charges and another arrest.

Kendarious Brister, 23 of Foxworth, was arrested a short time after the shooting at a relative's house on Highway 587. He was charged with murder after the crime. He was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery Thursday evening. He was already facing a $1 million bond for murder, and an additional $100,000 for the other two charges.

Charles Cleveland Lewis, 22 of Foxworth, was later interviewed, arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery. His bond was set at $100,000.

If you have any information regarding the crime, contact the Marion County Sheriff's Department at 601-736-5051.

The scene:

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 108 Old Morgantown Road in the Foxworth Community just before 7 p.m. Friday.

"Deputies found a body in the driveway of the residence, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene," Marion County Sheriff's Department Capt. Pete Williams said.

Shaw was identified as the victim by Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson. The body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

"The course of the investigation led us to Brister, and we were able to take him into custody without incident," Williams said. "The motive is still unclear at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing."

