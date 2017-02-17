Accident stalls traffic on Hwy 49, right northbound lane blocked - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Accident stalls traffic on Hwy 49, right northbound lane blocked

Photo credit: MDOT Traffic Photo credit: MDOT Traffic
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

An accident is stalling traffic on Hwy 49 Friday afternoon.

According to MDOT Traffic, the accident happened on Hwy 49 at I-59 South.

The northbound right lane is blocked at this time, and officials said it could delay traffic for up to an hour. 

