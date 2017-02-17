PRCC gets third grant for Wildcat Wellness Initiative

Pearl River Community College has gotten a new gr ant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation in support of its Wildcat Wellness Initiative.

On Friday, the foundation presented the school with s gift of $147,493.

The money will be used to purchase workstation exercise equipment and build a campus bike lane.

It will also support summer camps and running programs for children.

The foundation has given the school two other gr ants for the initiative totaling nearly $500,000.

Those funds were used, in part, to buy exercise equipment, build an outdoor walking track and purchase bicycles for PRCC students to lease.

