PRCC gets third grant for Wildcat Wellness Initiative

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Pearl River Community College has gotten a new grant from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation in support of its Wildcat Wellness Initiative.

On Friday, the foundation presented the school with s gift of $147,493.

The money will be used to purchase workstation exercise equipment and build a campus bike lane.

It will also support summer camps and running programs for children.

The foundation has given the school two other grants for the initiative totaling nearly $500,000.

Those funds were used, in part, to buy exercise equipment, build an outdoor walking track and purchase bicycles for PRCC students to lease.

