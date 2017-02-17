Prescribed burn for Perry Co. happens Friday

The De Soto Ranger District is planning a prescribed burn in Perry County Friday.

The burn will be 1,332 acres, located in the Leaf River Wildlife Management Area. The prescribed burn will be bordered by roads 309, 405, 322, and the Oliver Johnson road.

Fire personnel and a helicopter will be working in the area.

For a map on proposed burn units for this year, click here.

