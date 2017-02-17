Apply Here: $75K scholarship for girls in science-based research

The Emmy Noether Award is a scholarship awarded to high school junior or senior girls to fund a graduate level program based on scientific research in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics degree.

One young scientist will be awarded a gold medal and a $25,000 scholarship for each three years that she remains in a gradual level STEM program pursuing research. There will be two other budding scientists that will be awarded silver medals. All three of the recipients of the award will become members of the Emmy Noether Scholars group. The group is a network of young female scientists working to innovate and discover science as we know it.

To apply for the scholarship, one has to fill out an application and send in an official school transcript, letter of recommendation and two essays. One should be a research essay and the other a personal essay. All applications must be sent in by March 17. One can send them here.

This prestigious award was created in partnership of Ben Franklin High School in New Orleans, From Student to Scientist, the Brown Foundation and the Salk Institute in California.

