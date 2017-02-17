Social media leads to statutory rape in Jones County

Israel Ramirez was arrested and charged with statutory rape after an incident on Feb. 16, 2017.



According to the Jones County Sheriffs Department, Ramirez met the 12-year-old victim on Instagram, and after talking to her for a period of time, he asked for her address and also asked her to "do sex with him." She ultimately gave her address to him and he came over Monday night.



Deputies said that Ramirez and the girl met outside her home and they had sex. After the father went to find his daughter, because she was not in her room, he stated that he saw Ramirez leaving the residence in a black car.



After finding out who the individual was, the dad calls law enforcement. A report was filed and the victim was taken to hospital and had a a rape kit done. The victims stated that he forced her to have sex.



Bond for Ramirez has been set at $50,000, and he is being held in the Jones County Jail. According to officials, Ramirez is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

