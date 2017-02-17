Southern Miss prepares for 2017 Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – This year's Southern Miss/Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo takes place February 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center. Visit www.usm.edu/rec-sports and click or tap on "rodeo" for more details.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
The Pearl River Community College baseball team helped make one special needs woman's birthday extra special this year. Rita West shared a photo of the team with her daughter, Brittney, celebrating her birthday with a lunch in Ellisville Friday. The act of kindness is spreading on social media.More >>
The Pearl River Community College baseball team helped make one special needs woman's birthday extra special this year. Rita West shared a photo of the team with her daughter, Brittney, celebrating her birthday with a lunch in Ellisville Friday. The act of kindness is spreading on social media.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol honored its fallen troopers with ceremonies across the state Sunday.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol honored its fallen troopers with ceremonies across the state Sunday.More >>
Hattiesburg Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.More >>
Hattiesburg Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning.More >>