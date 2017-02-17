Southern Miss prepares for 2017 Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss prepares for 2017 Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – This year's Southern Miss/Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo takes place February 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center.  Visit www.usm.edu/rec-sports and click or tap on "rodeo" for more details.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.  
 

Powered by Frankly