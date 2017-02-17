'Southern Living' magazine names Laurel as travel destination

Southern Living magazine named Laurel as a “Southern Travel” destination.

The magazine highlights Laurel’s Main Street, Lauren Rodgers Museum of Art, the Day in the Park festival and some of Laurel’s local eateries. It also suggests shopping at HGTV host’s store Laurel Mercantile Co.

Ben and Erin Napier are staring in a new show called “Home Town." The show is set to air in March and features the couple restoring some of Laurel’s historic homes.

Laurel was founded in 1882 as a lumber town.

