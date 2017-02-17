Forecast: Nice day expected but rain moves in tonight.

Happy Friday, everyone!

We will start off sunny and rather chilly then we will see a gradual increase in clouds through the day with only a few showers possible in the afternoon with highs from 70-72.

As we head into late this evening and into the overnight hours showers will become likely with lows in most locations in the lower 50s. Most of the rain should be light to moderate at times. A rumble of thunder can't ruled out but no severe weather is expected.

There is a chance for showers on Saturday morning but it looks like most of the area should be rain free by the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday looks sunny and very nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

