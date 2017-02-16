Black History forum held at USM

In honor of Black History Month, The University of Southern Mississippi hosted a special forum Thursday to discuss civil rights past and present.

Many community and civil rights leaders attended the forum to share personal stories of racial injustice.

Speakers included, Civil Rights activists Peggy Jean Connor; Raylawni Branch, Bettie Dahmer and Hattiesburg City Councilwoman Deborah Delgado.

Organizers Lindsey Hargrave said it was important to address the civil rights movement and the current political climate.

“The conversation was very open. It was a very good conversation to have, especially with the older generation, putting that life into the new generation, just telling them that you can do it. This is your path,” Hargrave said.

Thursday's forum was organized by the Center for Human Rights and Civil Liberties and the USM NAACP student organization.

