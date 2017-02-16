Secretary of State hosts election certification training in Hattiesburg

Municipal election officials take part in certification training at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

The Mississippi Secretary of State's Office was at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg Thursday, hosting certification training for municipal election officials.

The training has been held at various locations across the state.

It covered election day activities and poll closing procedures.

It also offered voting device training and a presentation from the State Attorney General's office.

The training sessions began on Jan. 5 in Brookhaven.

They have also been held in Greenwood, Pearl, Belden, Ocean Springs and Oxford.

The last session is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Meridian.

The general election will be June 6.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.



