Secretary of State hosts election certification training in Hattiesburg

Jones County Junior College's chase for back-to-back NJCAA Division II Baseball championships came to an end on Saturday night. The No. 1 Bobcats fell to Hinds 8-7, knocking them out of the Region 23 tournament and ending their season at 46-4.More >>
Jones County Junior College's chase for back-to-back NJCAA Division II Baseball championships came to an end on Saturday night. The No. 1 Bobcats fell to Hinds 8-7, knocking them out of the Region 23 tournament and ending their season at 46-4.More >>