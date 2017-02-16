Columbia dialysis unit destroyed in 2014 tornado reopens

Hattiesburg Clinic's Columbia Dialysis Unit has reopened. It was destroyed by a tornado on Dec. 23, 2014. Photo credit WDAM.

Hattiesburg Clinic has reopened a Marion County medical facility that was destroyed two years ago in a tornado.

The Columbia Dialysis Unit began serving patients about one month ago.

It was rebuilt on the site of the old unit, which was destroyed when an EF-3 tornado struck on December 23rd, 2014.

Some patients and staff were inside when the twister hit, but no one was seriously injured.

"It's great to be back here, from the standpoint of the staff, from the standpoint of the patients, who've been having to drive to Tylertown or Silver Creek or Hattiesburg to have their dialysis treatment, now they're able to have it back at home," said Jon Thornton, nephrologist with Hattiesburg Clinic.

"I was here when the tornado hit on December 23rd, 2014, and it was very devastating," said Joanna Johnson, a licensed practical nurse and secretary for the dialysis unit. "But now, it's a new start."

The unit sees about 85 patients each week.

An open house will be held on March 2.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.