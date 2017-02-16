Regions Bank supports tornado recovery through special services for impacted customers

This is a news release from the Regions Bank in Hattiesburg.

Regions Bank on Thursday announced the company is offering a variety of financial services to help customers and businesses recovering from the tornado that struck the Pine Belt region early Saturday morning. Special offers include:

Personal and business loan payment deferrals

Penalty-free withdrawals from certificates of deposit (CDs)

Unsecured personal lines of credit to support storm recovery

A dedicated team to help with any questions or concerns. Individuals and business customers can dial 1-800-411-9393 to discuss a variety of needs. For mortgage-related questions, please dial 1-877-999-3563.

Solutions for customers experiencing difficulties making payments on consumer loans, lines of credit or credit cards. Simply visit your local branch, call 1-866-298-1113, or visit regions.com/loanhelp for more information.

Offers apply to eligible customers in Lamar and Forrest Counties who were affected by the tornado that touched down early Saturday morning, Jan. 21.

Further information on recovery services can be found in Regions’ online Disaster Resource Center, linked here.

“Our goal is to help people focus on what’s most important right now,” said Greg Garraway, Hattiesburg-South Mississippi President of Regions Bank. “Many homeowners and business owners are facing a long road to recovery. By providing these services, we hope we can help make the recovery easier.”

Regions customers who are interested in the offers can visit Hattiesburg-area Regions branch locations through March 8, 2017, to receive complete details related to their individual needs and sign up for applicable services.

“A lot of people have lost nearly everything, and, especially in times like this, it’s important for us as a bank to offer financial services that support the community’s recovery,” said Arthur DuCote, Mississippi President for Regions Bank. “We want to work with our customers one-on-one to identify the services that best meet their individual needs. That commitment will continue throughout the recovery and beyond.”

