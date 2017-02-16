Old HHS building slated for possible residence for seniors

Affordable housing could soon be available to seniors looking to live near the downtown Hattiesburg area.

The sale of the old Hattiesburg High School building was recently completed to a Jackson-based company.

Plans are to develop the building into a 70 to 75-unit apartment complex for residents 65 years and older.

Hattiesburg Historic Downtown Association President Andrea Saffle said it has been a project long in the works.

"Intervest is the company, Steve Nail is the developer out of Jackson, he's done a project very similar to this in Pascagoula with an old historic high school," Saffle said. "(Nail) runs a very tight ship in Pascagoula. We were impressed with that as well. We are really excited to see that this project is starting to move."

Steve Nail estimated initially somewhere between $10-$12 million to complete the project.

"The downtown association, HHDA, purchased the old high school several years back with the idea of redeveloping it,” Saffle said. “We felt like it's a good fit for this property on this end of the downtown district, it's a more residential area."

The building was heavily damaged after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and was set ablaze by an arsonist in 2007.

The new owner will apply for both state and federal historic area tax credits to assist with the $10 to $12 million estimated completion price.

