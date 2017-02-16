Consider This: Take care of your heart

February is Heart Health Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women.

High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke. And while Americans of all backgrounds can be at risk for heart disease, if you are an African American man, you are at the highest risk for heart disease.

Living in the southeast region of the United States increases our risk. According to the American Heart Association, in 2013, Mississippi had the 1st highest death rate from cardiovascular disease in the country. The good news, however, is heart disease is one of the most preventable.

Consider This:

Here are a few things you can do to reduce your chances of developing heart disease: schedule a visit with your doctor to talk about heart health, add exercise to your daily routine, increase healthy eating, if you smoke, take steps to quit, and take all medication as prescribed. These steps can make a difference for you and your family. Since February is Heart Health month, this is a good time to schedule a heart check-up appointment and move forward towards a healthier lifestyle.

