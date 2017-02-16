Britax recalling strollers

UNDATED (WDAM) – Britax is recalling more than 600,000 strollers due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves Britax B-Agile and Bob Motion strollers when used as a travel system with a car seat attached.

Britax has received reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers and falling to the ground. The incident resulted in more than two dozen injuries.

Britax has also received more than a thousand reports of strollers with damaged Click & Go receiver mounts.

Visit http://us.britax.com/recall or call, toll free, 1-844-227-0300 for more details on the recall.

