Hattiesburg's internationally-known blues artist Vasti Jackson is a 2017 Governor's Arts Awards recipient.

Jackson is one of six Mississippi artists being honored Thursday with the Governor's Arts Award.

He just won a Grammy on Sunday for his work on Mississippian Bobby Rush's album, and had his first individual Grammy nomination for his album "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers."

Jackson's performed all over the world and is a member of the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame.

