Oak Grove H.S. Drama Department hosting Dye Dash Fun Run

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) – The OGHS Drama Dye Dash Fun Run takes place February 18, starting at 7:30 a.m. with registration, at the high school's walking trail. Visit www.oakgrovetheatre.com for more details and to download an entry form.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was on Capitol Hill this week to testify before Congress about telehealth and the success the program has had in Mississippi.More >>
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was on Capitol Hill this week to testify before Congress about telehealth and the success the program has had in Mississippi.More >>
95 students graduated Saturday morning during the 2017 commencement for the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.More >>
95 students graduated Saturday morning during the 2017 commencement for the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.More >>