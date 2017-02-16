Grand Larceny suspect sought in Jasper Co.

A Jasper County man is sought for grand larceny of an automobile.

On Sunday the sheriff's department was called to the Louin Community in reference to the theft of a silver 2006 Chevrolet Z71 truck.

The suspect in the case was identified as Christopher Ray Lewis.

If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of Lewis please call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 601-764-2588.

