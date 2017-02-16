Comedian Louis Katz heading to Thirsty Hippo

Louis Katz will perform at The Thirsty Hippo. Source: Hub City Comedy

Another notable comedian is heading to the Hub City to perform.

Hub City Comedy presents Louis Katz (Comedy Central, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Underground with Dave Attell) at The Thirsty Hippo in Hattiesburg, MS on Friday, February 24.

Also performing are Molly Ruben-Long, Ben Compton, Deveron Dennis and Scottie Corley. Hosted by J Evan Curry.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

About Katz:

Louis Katz’s comedy deftly combines the highbrow and the lowbrow, creating a style that is truly unique. An internationally headlining comedian, Louis' numerous television appearances include NBC’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” HBO’s “Down & Dirty w/Jim Norton,” and most recently, Comedy Central’s “Comedy Underground w/Dave Attell.” He was also a regularly featured writer/correspondent on FX’s “Totally Biased with W Kamau Bell.” His half-hour “Comedy Central Presents” special aired in 2011, coinciding with the release of his debut comedy album on Comedy Central Records.

