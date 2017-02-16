Forecast: Very nice day expected in the Pine Belt!

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

It is going to be a very sunny and nice day in the area with highs in the mid 60s.

Clear skies are in the forecast again tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer weather is on tap with highs around 70 on Friday under mainly sunny skies.

There is a chance for a few showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning and then mostly sunny skies are expected to return by the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday looks sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chance return late Monday into Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

