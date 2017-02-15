Site preparation begins for 'District at Midtown'

Site preparation has begun at the future location of the "District at Midtown." Photo credit WDAM.

Work has begun on a $34 million project to redevelop the site of a former residence hall and parking area just south of the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

The "District at Midtown" will be a mixed-use development at Hardy Street and South 31st Avenue.

Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership, said it will feature a 100-room Hotel Indigo, along with adjacent retail shops, restaurants and apartments.

CR Properties, LLC, the principle developer, and local officials will host a groundbreaking in March.

Construction should take 12-18 months.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.



