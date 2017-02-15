Site preparation begins for 'District at Midtown' - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Site preparation begins for 'District at Midtown'

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Site preparation has begun at the future location of the "District at Midtown." Photo credit WDAM. Site preparation has begun at the future location of the "District at Midtown." Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Work has begun on a $34 million project to redevelop the site of a former residence hall and parking area just south of the University of Southern Mississippi campus.        

The "District at Midtown" will be a mixed-use development at Hardy Street and South 31st Avenue.

Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership, said it will feature a 100-room Hotel Indigo, along with adjacent retail shops, restaurants and apartments.

CR Properties, LLC, the principle developer, and local officials will host a groundbreaking in March.

Construction should take 12-18 months.  

