Feds claim Hattiesburg pharmacy investigation details more than $400 million defrauded

RXemedies and MEDWORX in Ridgeland, as well as Aspire Health Compound in Jackson are being raided also and evidence is being seized.
The federal pharmacy investigation that alleges more than $400 million was defrauded from health insurance provider's centers around the Hub City and names local doctors and businesses.
In late January, members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Internal Revenue Service along with other state and federal agencies raided businesses related to pharmacies around Mississippi and three other states and seized millions in assets.
In late January members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Internal Revenue Service and multiple other state agencies raided four businesses related to pharmacies in the Hub City, and seized millions in assets.
Members of the FBI and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics along with multiple other state agencies raided at least four businesses in the Hub City.
Do you have a trailer sitting in your front lawn or maybe at your business? You may think those expensive locks will keep your belongings safe from thieves, but local law enforcement say to think again.
Last week WDAM 7's Ryan Moore spoke exclusively to the Mississippi FBI Director and the regional IRS Director about former Chief Deputy Charles Bolton's conviction, and the ongoing investigation into the Forrest County jail.
Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, were convicted of tax crimes after a multi-year investigation that started with the Forrest County Jail.
Millions of tax dollars filter through Hattiesburg's Lake Terrace Convention Center every year, and public records obtained by On Your Side show that some of the people tasked with managing those funds have an added interest in where it's being spent.
With every meal bought at a Hattiesburg restaurant, and every hotel or motel room booked in the Hub City, taxpayers are hit with an additional two-percent tax that funnels around $4 million annually into the bank accounts of the Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions.
