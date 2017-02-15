Columbia High student buys flowers for girls on Valentine’s day

One Pine Belt student wanted to make sure every girl at school felt special this Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, an anonymous boy bought flowers for all the girls at Columbia High School.

According to the Columbia High School Facebook Page, the boy even had the flowers delivered to the school, in hopes of making every girl feel special on Valentine’s Day.

One could say the boy was successful in his “day of love” mission because every girl had a big smile on her face.

