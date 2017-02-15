Alden Pointe residents share love advice

Alden Pointe residents shared their best love advice on Valentine's Day.

Madel C. Muray offered "You should really know that you're in love with, and let them enjoy your life as much as you enjoy theirs."

Another resident said marriage is all about honesty and caring for one another.

"It's the teeny tiny little things that matter," said Marianne Rankin.

Ina Barr's husband showed his love by buying her a heart-shaped box of candy every Valentines Day. One year he even walked all over town to find a box of candy for her. "It was hard to find," said Barr.

The residents enjoyed a special Valentine's dinner.

