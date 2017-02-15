Oak Grove theater group heads to national competition

Oak Grove High School theater is taking their skills from the main stage, to a national stage.

They recently won their tenth state championship, paving the way to compete at the largest theater conference in the country.

That competition will happen the first week of March in Lexington, Kentucky. Since August, the just more than 40 member cast has racked up lots of district and state awards including best production.

Director, Suzanne Allmon says the dedication from the students made all the difference.

"We have come from a very, very small classroom that would seat 60, into a space that seats 1,100," said Allmon. "Which is something we didn't think would actually happen."

"It's kind of intimidating to know you have a whole reputation to live up to," said junior and cast member Liam McCarty

"The best this is seeing how a show can impact somebody else and how just watching a show can change someone's live and change somebody's idea on what they think about a certain item," said senior and cast member Madison Deberry.

The group is working on several fundraisers to help get the money needed to send them to nationals. Their next performance is "Failure: A Love Story" on February 23rd at 7pm in the Oak Grove High School Performing Arts Center.

