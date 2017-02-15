Police report reveals witness accounts of USM student's death

The University of Southern Mississippi confirmed an undergraduate student died in New Orleans overnight.

New details are emerging regarding the death of a University of Southern Mississippi undergrad Cole Whaley.

Funeral arrangements have been set for a University of Southern Mississippi student that died over the weekend in New Orleans.

A police report reveals witness accounts of a University of Southern Mississippi student's death.

According to NOPD reports, Cole Whaley fell through a closed 11th story hotel window and landed on the ground in an outdoor area located on the 4th floor near the hotel's pool.

"Findings from the autopsy performed by my office on Mr. Whaley reveal injuries consistent with reported circumstances including multiple skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage," said Jeffrey C. Rouse, Orleans Coroner.

According to the police report, Whaley was “yelling and screaming” in his hotel room after an earlier event on Bourbon Street.

The police report then detailed a witness stating that he yelled “let’s go swimming” and rammed the window three times with his shoulder before it broke.

A witness also told police that they instructed him to stop because he could "see the window flexing out of shape."

A fraternity brother told police that he was "highly intoxicated" just before his death, and that he had been drinking with two females since the time they left for New Orleans up until about 8:00 p.m.

The final cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending toxicology test results, according to a statement issued by the coroner.

Funeral services For Whaley will be held in Spanish Fort, Alabama Wednesday at the Sanctuary of Spanish Fort United Methodist Church.

The visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.

USM and fraternity alumni are offering counseling services and support to those affected by Whaley’s death. Student Counseling Services (SCS) can be reached at (601) 266-4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at (601) 606-4357 (HELP).

