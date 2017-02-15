Town of Sandersville issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Town of Sandersville issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
SANDERSVILLE (WDAM) –  Officials in Sandersville issue a boil water notice for Oak Street, North Pine Street and north of Sandersville to the city limits.  If you have questions, please call Sandersville’s water department at 601-649-3068.

